EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Bail out SAA if you like, but not with our pensions, unions say

Are Business Leadership SA’s contracts and pledges to the country full of warm and fuzzy rhetoric, ultimately signifying nothing is likely to change?

05 September 2017 - 13:19 Wilson Johwa
Picture: BUSINESS DAY

Another SAA bailout? Not with our money! Unions threaten court action, in reaction to the possibility of the government using PIC resources to bankroll the bankrupt state carrier.

Bonang Mohale, the head of Business Leadership SA, does not mince his words on how to fix SA’s politics, saying: "When you want to kill a snake, you cut off the head."

In another blow to SARS’s reputation, the Tax Ombudsman confirms that VAT refunds were unduly delayed, often resulting in financial hardship and, in some cases, the near collapse of businesses.

Ranjeni Munusamy says Cyril Ramaphosa panicked under pressure and sought the intervention of Independent Media owner Iqbal Survé to stop the story of his alleged indiscretions being published. Interestingly, Ramaphosa has not denied the information is fake.

Mark Heywood describes Business Leadership SA’s recently launched contract and pledge as full of well-meaning rhetoric but lacking any clear-cut plan.

Culture trumps strategy: this is a truism the founders of Uber are paying the price for ignoring.

Steinhoff Africa Retail debuts on the JSE later in September, with a share offer to invited investors.

The PPC-AfriSam deal takes a turn as a Canadian firm offers to recapitalise AfriSam. The proposed merger of the cement makers offers the industry in SA an opportunity to develop a cement group with the scale, operational efficiency and balance sheet to allow for further investment on the continent.

Property groups on their listing plans: Inkunzi is set to go public in September.

