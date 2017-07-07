BYTES FROM THE DIGITAL WORLD
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Bell Pottinger’s ‘mea gupta’ not sufficient
Is it too late now to say sorry? Yes, probably, says the DA; meanwhile, the ANC’s increased numbers are more fake membership forms than fake news
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
Now Bell Pottinger says sorry — but many are finding it hard to accept.
Fake membership and fake branches are the biggest threat to the outcome of the ANC’s elective conference. The good thing is that the party seems to be aware of this.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
Property transactions are going digital, allowing buyers and sellers to meet directly. How long can the traditional estate agent survive?
Neil Coetzer says that with violence looming at the start of strike season, it is key for employers to place significant focus on improving relationships with employees.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Capitec CEO is confident that "the best bank in the world" will attain 30% market share by 2020.
Absa secures an interdict against Black First Land First as some of its members unlawfully entered Absa branches and intimidated customers and staff.
The lighter side of the web
Poor Miss SA Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters. Now she has to explain away her naivety for wearing latex gloves during a charity soup initiative for underprivileged children
Miss SA explains why she was wearing gloves pic.twitter.com/cR42gTVraY— The Instigator (@AmBlujay) July 5, 2017
Please login or register to comment.