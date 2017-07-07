Opinion / Columnists

BYTES FROM THE DIGITAL WORLD

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Bell Pottinger’s ‘mea gupta’ not sufficient

Is it too late now to say sorry? Yes, probably, says the DA; meanwhile, the ANC’s increased numbers are more fake membership forms than fake news

07 July 2017 - 12:27 Wilson Johwa
Ajay, front, and Atul Gupta. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Ajay, front, and Atul Gupta. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Stories of Note

Bytes from the digital world

Now Bell Pottinger says sorry — but many are finding it hard to accept.

Fake membership and fake branches are the biggest threat to the outcome of the ANC’s elective conference. The good thing is that the party seems to be aware of this.

It’s not a good idea to go to Pretoria Zoo this weekend. A strike could be underway.

In My Opinion

Matters of debate

Property transactions are going digital, allowing buyers and sellers to meet directly. How long can the traditional estate agent survive?

Ranjeni Munusamy considers what was achieved by the "bruising" ANC policy conference.

Neil Coetzer says that with violence looming at the start of strike season, it is key for employers to place significant focus on improving relationships with employees.

Finding Alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Capitec CEO is confident that "the best bank in the world" will attain 30% market share by 2020.

Absa secures an interdict against Black First Land First as some of its members unlawfully entered Absa branches and intimidated customers and staff.

Tosaco Energy hopes to find gas in Mpumalanga as it eyes SA’s future demand for gas for power.

The lighter side of the web

Poor Miss SA Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters. Now she has to explain away her naivety for wearing latex gloves during a charity soup initiative for underprivileged children

NATASHA MARRIAN: Zuma’s call for unity a ploy to buy time

It is a stealthy way to retain the rotten, patronage-ridden, rent-seeking faction on to whose coat-tails the Guptas continue to clutch
Opinion
7 hours ago

Conference shows ANC unable to chart a way forward for itself or the country

The national policy conference offered the ANC an opportunity to redeem itself from accusations of state capture and bitter infighting. Instead, it ...
Features
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: No cakewalk for Zuma allies

The ANC policy conference showed that while decay is the general trend, the fight to save the ANC from itself is still on
Opinion
1 day ago

SA’s best (and worst) corporate reputations

Advertising can help to build reputations, but to be effective, the advertising message must be consistently and honestly carried through in the ...
Features
14 days ago

Capitec eyeing more mid-income clients

The bank's client numbers grew by about 1.3 million to 8.6 million in the financial year ending February 2017
Business
1 month ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Gigaba: watch what he does, not says
Opinion / Editorials
2.
Strike season looms — and with it, the threat of ...
Opinion
3.
ANTHONY BUTLER: Zuma had a disastrous policy ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Zuma’s call for unity a ploy to ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
ROB ROSE: Why auditors are hopping mad over KPMG ...
Opinion / Editor's Note

Related Articles

ANC ‘has no recession plan’, says Malema
Economy

EDITORIAL: Squandering a great legacy
Opinion / Editorials

IMF warns SA over the economy’s vulnerability
Economy

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.