POLICY PROPOSAL
BRIAN KANTOR: Scrapping the credit act would change the lives of millions
Repeal would allow lenders and borrowers the freedom to contract with each other for credit on any terms they found agreeable
07 July 2017 - 06:13
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.