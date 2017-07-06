GENETICALLY MODIFIED CROPS
WANDILE SIHLOBO: Institutional issues are the main bugbear in genetically modified foods
"The low adoption of GM crops in Africa is largely due to institutional problems, rather than the belief that they pose health risks"
06 July 2017 - 06:17
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.