EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Like Trump, Guptas guilty of grabbing PAs

06 July 2017 - 13:18 Wilson Johwa and Robert Laing
Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/SCOTT AUDETTE
Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/SCOTT AUDETTE

"He told me that all his PAs are expected to give him massages and sleep in the same bed as him," a female employee — who fled after one day as Tony Gupta’s PA — has said. The leaked Gupta e-mails show numerous cases of the brothers sexually harrassing staff, often paying hush money to keep the scandals out of the media.

In a letter written in her personal capacity, ANC MP Makhosi Khoza appeals to Baleka Mbete ahead of the no-confidence vote against President Jacob Zuma, appealing to the speaker to ensure ANC MPs are not intimidated.

ANC conference delegates have again wheeled out the idea of a media tribunal, disregarding the fact that media freedom benefits everyone, including the ANC.

Rob Rose says KPMG’s controversial interpretation of Gupta accounts has unwittingly become the strongest argument for audit rotation.

Wandile Sihlobo argues that the low adoption of genetically modified crops in Africa is largely due to institutional problems, rather than the belief that they pose health risks.

The Hawks are not the only ones worrying about unauthorised entry. The CIA has also had a similar problem, but only online — and for snacks.

Futuregrowth will support Sanral bonds, pending a tightening of governance oversight mechanisms.

As other retailers fail to increase sales and close shop, H&M is expanding.

The Competition Commission visits brick makers, and charges five of them with collusion.

