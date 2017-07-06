EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Like Trump, Guptas guilty of grabbing PAs
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
"He told me that all his PAs are expected to give him massages and sleep in the same bed as him," a female employee — who fled after one day as Tony Gupta’s PA — has said. The leaked Gupta e-mails show numerous cases of the brothers sexually harrassing staff, often paying hush money to keep the scandals out of the media.
In a letter written in her personal capacity, ANC MP Makhosi Khoza appeals to Baleka Mbete ahead of the no-confidence vote against President Jacob Zuma, appealing to the speaker to ensure ANC MPs are not intimidated.
ANC conference delegates have again wheeled out the idea of a media tribunal, disregarding the fact that media freedom benefits everyone, including the ANC.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Rob Rose says KPMG’s controversial interpretation of Gupta accounts has unwittingly become the strongest argument for audit rotation.
Wandile Sihlobo argues that the low adoption of genetically modified crops in Africa is largely due to institutional problems, rather than the belief that they pose health risks.
The Hawks are not the only ones worrying about unauthorised entry. The CIA has also had a similar problem, but only online — and for snacks.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Futuregrowth will support Sanral bonds, pending a tightening of governance oversight mechanisms.
Please login or register to comment.