EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: The unbearable precision of maths
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
It turns out that the Office of the Inspector-General of Intelligence is conducting no probe into the leaked Gupta e-mails, despite suggestions of illegal surveillance by the intelligence services.
Negotiations on Home Affairs staff having Saturday shifts begins, with workers wanting to be paid extra for weekend work.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Steven Friedman argues that the room for influencing change in SA is probably greater than it was in the early days of democracy when business, labour and others did float ideas for change despite the ANC’s huge majority. The question is why no-one taking this gap.
Ranjeni Munusamy says if the proposal allowing a loser in the ANC presidential race to automatically become the deputy president is taken up, other candidates will need to drop out or contest other positions at the December conference. Already, campaigns in support of Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete, and former ANC treasurer-general Mathews Phosa are in progress.
The real problem with maths in the South African education system is that it is precise — and it shows up problems very precisely.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Flavours of ‘New Awlins’ as another American fried chicken franchise enters the local market.
In case you missed it, tax experts question SARS’ revenue targets given current economic conditions.
