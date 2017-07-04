EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Derek Hanekom stirs things up at the ANC policy conference
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Derek Hanekom makes an easy target for Zuma supporters as they fight at the ANC policy conference. Apparently, delegates were shocked by fringe proposals made by this group.
Is this the end of maths? The subject, and several others, may no longer be a requirement for a pupil to be promoted to a higher grade.
Baleka Mbete accepts the nomination for ANC president. She claims to have been promised the ANC Women’s League endorsement, but instead the league came out publicly endorsing Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
The audit of Gupta-owned Linkway Trading might prove costly for KPMG auditors who worked on the account if an investigation by the profession’s regulator finds against them.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Dumile Sibindana says the moral compass of the ANC has been moved from pointing the way to liberation for all towards an overwhelming and deliberate looting of state resources by party cadres — ably assisted by their deployees in the government and supported by thousands of ANC members.
Tim Hartford says our chief economic problem right now isn’t that the robots are taking our jobs, it’s that the robots are slacking off.
The biggest threat to press freedom in SA is, in fact, contained in one of apartheid’s most formidable tools, the South African Broadcasting Corporation.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
First it was Edcon, now the National Credit Regulator makes a go for Foschini over club fees.
Surprise as investment firm Long4Life shows pursues Holdsport, the parent of Sportsmans Warehouse.
Political and economic uncertainty keep vehicle sales low. The best the industry can hope for is a full-year market on a par with 2016.
Please login or register to comment.