EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Talk is cheap — we need action on Guptas
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Now even the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is speaking out against the Guptas: it’s easy to speak and harder to back the required action.
McKinsey now probes itself after pocketing millions through "sham" contract with Trillian, for doing nothing.
As of Friday, when the remaining three members of the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy completed their last day at the office, the White House science division officially has zero staff members.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Helen Zille says the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) will never allow importing science and technology teachers to solve SA’s educational challenges, but is wrong in saying this is a model that worked only in the ’50s and ’60s.
Tim Cohen reflects on the Black First Land First protest outside Peter Bruce’s house last week, likening it to tactics used by the Afrikaner WeerstandsBeweeging (AWB).
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
No shortage of waste and bad news at Eskom. It turns out the utility sought to throw around millions of rand on a contract in which a Gupta-linked consultancy was involved.
However, food trends favour smaller eateries in a recession, with shoppers wanting to feel they are being treated "a bit better" without necessarily paying too much more.
