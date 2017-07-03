Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Talk is cheap — we need action on Guptas

03 July 2017 - 14:37 Wilson Johwa and Robert Laing
Ajay, left, and Atul Gupta. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Ajay, left, and Atul Gupta. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Now even the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is speaking out against the Guptas: it’s easy to speak and harder to back the required action.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has to explain the no-strings-attached R2.3bn bailout of SAA.

McKinsey now probes itself after pocketing millions through "sham" contract with Trillian, for doing nothing.

As of Friday, when the remaining three members of the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy completed their last day at the office, the White House science division officially has zero staff members.

Helen Zille says the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) will never allow importing science and technology teachers to solve SA’s educational challenges, but is wrong in saying this is a model that worked only in the ’50s and ’60s.

Tim Cohen reflects on the Black First Land First protest outside Peter Bruce’s house last week, likening it to tactics used by the Afrikaner WeerstandsBeweeging (AWB).

Tamar Kahn says the National Health Insurance is still very thin on detail.

No shortage of waste and bad news at Eskom. It turns out the utility sought to throw around millions of rand on a contract in which a Gupta-linked consultancy was involved.

Chesanyama caught up in economic headwinds, as many opt to eat at home.

However, food trends favour smaller eateries in a recession, with shoppers wanting to feel they are being treated "a bit better" without necessarily paying too much more.

