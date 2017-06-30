SIMON LINCOLN READER: Left deluded about rights and wrongs

This was, he said, because he believed young people had been betrayed by a party masquerading as conservatives, who had lied when they said they had saved the economy. He understood, he claimed, why the fear of destitution had compelled them to vote for Corbyn: he detailed the state of the London property market, how wealthy oligarchs and sheiks had priced locals out of that market; he spoke about the jobs market and student debt. The author did not once state the obvious — that these young people who voted for Corbyn were not alive to see how the policies he advocates eviscerate 45-million people in China or 20-million under Stalin in Russia. He did not once mention Venezuela.

I’ve been watching events unfold in SA through the filters of the UK election and its consequences, the great fire in Grenfell Tower and the astonishing decision by the Sydney Peace Foundation to award Black Lives Matter a prize. It’s not hard to draw the conclusion that the left, across the world, is in danger of reaching a stage of sickening delusion from which it might never recover.

(I don’t want to accuse the Sydney Peace Foundation of being an enabler, in the way the man rumoured to be Fidel Castro’s son, Justin Trudeau, is an enabler. One of two things might have happened here: either the Australians are overcompensating — again — for the very, very bad things they did to black people, or this cock-up is a result of their extreme isolation, with the nearest point of civilisation being more than 11,000km away in Johannesburg).

Corbyn "celebrated" on the night he won fewer votes in the election than arguably one of the Labour Party’s more unpopular leaders, Gordon Brown. He won fewer votes than other Labour leaders before him who resigned after their losses.

Much to the jeering of the opposition, Corbyn didn’t resign because he didn’t feel as though he had lost, even though Theresa May won.