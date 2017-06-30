LIBERAL LIABILITIES
SIMON LINCOLN READER: Left deluded about rights and wrongs
It’s a rapid fall: one minute you’re screaming Marxism; the next you’re siding with foreign criminals
F*** YOU!!! BASTRD! THIS IS THE HEIGHT OF WHITE PRIVILEGE AND HOW IT ATTEMPTS TO MAINTAIN CONTROLL WE R COMING FOR U I HOPE YOU AND UR FAMILY DIES"
These things appear every day, so it wouldn’t be unreasonable to immediately suspect the culprit who published this statement on a user forum was a member or supporter of a group of idiots commonly referred to as Black First Land First or BLF.
The author clearly finds grammar unappealing, there’s racial hatred, class embitterment and violence, so if it wasn’t written by Andile Mngxitama‚ then it was penned by someone who shares his ideologically retarded and uncoordinated views. Surely?
But it wasn’t. The above statement featured on the website of an English conservative commentator who published a profoundly empathetic reflection of the recent election results in the UK. Far from attacking anyone or even mentioning that the Labour Party lost, the author expressed solidarity with the youths who had voted for Jeremy Corbyn.
This was, he said, because he believed young people had been betrayed by a party masquerading as conservatives, who had lied when they said they had saved the economy. He understood, he claimed, why the fear of destitution had compelled them to vote for Corbyn: he detailed the state of the London property market, how wealthy oligarchs and sheiks had priced locals out of that market; he spoke about the jobs market and student debt. The author did not once state the obvious — that these young people who voted for Corbyn were not alive to see how the policies he advocates eviscerate 45-million people in China or 20-million under Stalin in Russia. He did not once mention Venezuela.
I’ve been watching events unfold in SA through the filters of the UK election and its consequences, the great fire in Grenfell Tower and the astonishing decision by the Sydney Peace Foundation to award Black Lives Matter a prize. It’s not hard to draw the conclusion that the left, across the world, is in danger of reaching a stage of sickening delusion from which it might never recover.
(I don’t want to accuse the Sydney Peace Foundation of being an enabler, in the way the man rumoured to be Fidel Castro’s son, Justin Trudeau, is an enabler. One of two things might have happened here: either the Australians are overcompensating — again — for the very, very bad things they did to black people, or this cock-up is a result of their extreme isolation, with the nearest point of civilisation being more than 11,000km away in Johannesburg).
Corbyn "celebrated" on the night he won fewer votes in the election than arguably one of the Labour Party’s more unpopular leaders, Gordon Brown. He won fewer votes than other Labour leaders before him who resigned after their losses.
Much to the jeering of the opposition, Corbyn didn’t resign because he didn’t feel as though he had lost, even though Theresa May won.
What normal people would call a tragedy involving inappropriate materials the left described as murder
And just as young people in the UK were reconciling this in their minds, an Ethiopian man’s fridge in a flat in West London exploded. The conservatives didn’t respond because they didn’t really know how to; seven years of making nice with hedge fund and mining bosses diminishes human congress for instincts such as grief.
But the left’s response was to call the tragedy "murder". After a number of Labour members of parliament aimed a number of insults at the victims (calling two ambitious architects, an artist on the verge of international recognition and others "people who exist on the breadline fringes of society" is something I regard as an insult), Labour’s shadow chancellor of the exchequer, John McDonnell, repeated the claim at the Glastonbury festival last weekend.
What normal people would call a tragedy that involved inappropriate construction materials, cladding and poor structural planning, the left described as "murder". This is not just opportunism, but transit on a descent into stupor. In the US, groups of academics, terrified that Donald Trump may render them grantless by replacing their courses with things that are actually useful, take to the streets in ski masks under the veil of "antifascism".
In Europe, a socialist project is being constructed in secret by unelected people.
And in Australia, one of the most pointless campaigns in history is acknowledged for peace, despite documented acts of violence that have accompanied it.
This is why we should be grateful for BLF. We have their behaviour to present to the world’s left as the consequence.
It’s a rapid fall: one minute you’re screaming Marxism; the next you’re siding with foreign criminals.
Reader works for an energy investment and political advisory firm.
