EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: No work, lots of pay for Trillian

30 June 2017 - 12:20 Robert Laing
Advocate Geoff Budlender. Picture: THULANI MBELE
Advocate Geoff Budlender. Picture: THULANI MBELE

Far from giving Trillian Capital the whitewash its owner and "fourth Gupta brother" Salim Essa presumably thought he was paying for, advocate Geoff Budlender’s inquiry brought to light that Trillian skimmed R266m from Eskom for no services rendered and paid R160m to the Guptas via their shared bank, Baroda.

Trillian management refused to answer Budlender’s questions about a mysterious Dubai-based company called E Gateway Global Consultants. Budlender asked about E Gateway because it concerned McKinsey so much, the US firm refused to use Trillian as a subcontractor. Now investigators of the leaked Gupta e-mails have dubbed E Gateway the Guptas’ Dubai laundromat.

Brothers Atul, Ajay and Rajesh Gupta will be conspicuously absent from this weekend’s ANC national party conference, even though they are this country’s most influential people, writes Carol Paton.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi is resolutely sticking to the government’s ambitious goal of implementing National Health Insurance (NHI) by 2025, despite the dramatic downturn in the economy since the policy was first flighted six years ago, writes Tamar Kahn.

Gold Fields, which divorced itself from most of its South African mines when it separately listed Sibanye, intends persevering with South Deep despite the Mining Charter.

Swedish fashion chain H&M continued its winning streak in SA, growing interim sales 32% in rand terms.

On April 7, Zuma Must Fall protestors outside the Guptas’ mansion in Saxonwold were accosted by members of the Black First Land First (BLF) party. Stun grenades were fired by the police to break up the scuffle.

Further evidence that the BLF acts as the Zupta faction’s black shirt thugs emerged on Thursday when they gathered outside the house of Peter Bruce, editor-at-large at Tiso Blackstar Group (the owner of Business Day) and intimidated journalists including Business Day editor Tim Cohen.

