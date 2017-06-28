EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Why did Nhlanhla Nene letter land in Sahara CE’s inbox?
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Hot on the heels of evidence that Gupta minions wrote at least one fake letter purporting to be from Nhlanhla Nene before he was replaced by "weekend special" Des van Rooyen in December 2015, a copy of a real letter Nene authorised while finance minister mysteriously found its way into the inbox of the CEO of Gupta-owned Sahara, Ashu Chawla.
The leaked Gupta e-mails bring to light some of what may have happened on that infamous day shortly after Nene was fired, dubbed "9/12" by Treasury staff, when newly appointed finance minister Des van Rooyen arrived flanked by Jessie Duarte’s son-in-law Ian Whitley and Regiment Capital principle Mohamed Boba, and ordered staff to let them authorise expenditure and access sensitive information.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Tony Leon asks if President Jacob Zuma’s belief that he is doing very well is a sign of narcissistic personality disorder, considering SA is in its second recession in eight years, unemployment has spiked to its highest rate in history at 27.7% and business confidence is at a nine-year low. Social grants have increased by a whopping 328% in 15 years while real jobs have grown by less than one-tenth of that, at 24%. Every credit-rating agency has downgraded our debt and we are just one notch from the credit junkyard.
Localising a satirical piece in the New Yorker titled Newly discovered very illegal thing will finally bring down Trump (or be another cute tile in the mosaic of democracy’s demise, I guess), Gareth van Onselen notes President Jacob Zuma’s latest Terrible Thing will once again simply divert the public’s attention from his previous terrible things.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
While it was normal for executives to earn a lot more than ordinary workers, a new survey by Deloitte shows that something has gone seriously wrong. About 30 years ago, the ratio of an executive salary to that of a worker was about 50:1. Now, it is 500:1. Where an executive is earning R2m a month, a worker might be earning R4,000.
Group Five shareholders could be facing several months of value-destroying uncertainty if the validity of the proxies is not confirmed ahead of the meeting.
Apparently throwing coins into a jet engine is frowned upon in Chinese aviation circles. #avgeekhttps://t.co/e8Wk7kAsvY— TheyCallMeEllis (@TheyCallMeEllis) June 28, 2017
A Chinese flight was delayed for five hours after other passengers spotted a superstitious elderly woman throwing coins at one of the engines for luck. Of the nine coins launched, only one hit its intended target.
Please login or register to comment.