EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Why did Nhlanhla Nene letter land in Sahara CE’s inbox?

Tony Leon asks if President Jacob Zuma’s belief that he is doing very well is a sign of narcissistic personality disorder, considering SA is in its second recession in eight years, unemployment has spiked to its highest rate in history at 27.7% and business confidence is at a nine-year low. Social grants have increased by a whopping 328% in 15 years while real jobs have grown by less than one-tenth of that, at 24%. Every credit-rating agency has downgraded our debt and we are just one notch from the credit junkyard.