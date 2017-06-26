Opinion / Columnists

EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: ‘Blame white monopoly capital for the downgrades’

Helen Zille and Patricia de Lille upset Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, and the new Eskom board is not up to the task

26 June 2017 - 13:10 Robert Laing and Margaret Harris
Sihle Zikalala. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Sihle Zikalala. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is outraged Western Cape premier Helen Zille and Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille did not attend her press conference despite receiving "subpoenas".

Fitch and S&P Global Ratings cutting SA’s sovereign credit rating to junk is a white monopoly capital plot against President Jacob Zuma and the ANC, the party’s KwaZulu-Natal chairman, Sihle Zikalala, said.

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has again done the odd thing that has become normal practice for Cabinet ministers in SA. She has appointed a collection of people to sit on the board of one of the most important firms in the economy who are entirely unsuited to the job.

Care work is both difficult and low-paid, yet the "psychic income" of doing something worthwhile offers workers alternative compensations, writes Livia Gershon.

Eskom sneaked an inflated advance payment of R600m to Chinese firm Dongfang for a controversial R4bn tender to supply a new boiler at its Duvha power station in Mpumalanga.

The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) lent Gupta family-owned Oakbay Resources R250m that it then converted, in large part, into shares in the company that had been priced at an astounding R10 a share. That valued the company at about R8bn, even though its only asset was Shiva, which it had bought for R375m four years earlier.

Zwelinzima Vavi asks Gupta family spin-doctor, Mzwanele "Jimmy" Manyi, how he sleeps at night.

Other Gupta family spin-doctors, Bell Pottinger, have been berated by Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales for their practice of deleting embarrassing facts about their clients in the online encyclopedia.

Naspers’s disclosure had improved, according to Fairtree Capital’s Jean Pierre Verster. The group appeared to be nearing the end of major spending.

Naspers still leans on Tencent

US and UK investors will be approached about a bond issue to be used for expansion and refinancing debt
Companies
10 hours ago
Graphic:DOROTHY KGOSI
Graphic:DOROTHY KGOSI

JUSTICE MALALA: Suddenly, the Zuma matrix all makes sense

'There are two states in South Africa. One of them is the one you and I think we live under. The other is a shadow state run by Zuma'
Politics
9 hours ago

Lynne Brown axes Chwayita Mabude from Eskom board

Mabude was also removed from the Acsa board and then reinstated after President Jacob Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle
News & Fox
3 days ago

Respected Eskom insider gets the top job on eve of meeting

Dladla takes the helm on the eve of the AGM, where Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown is expected to remove the board
Companies
4 days ago

