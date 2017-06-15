EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Ben Ngubane says ANN7 does a ‘tremendously good job’
Chamber of Mines spurns last-minute invitation by Mosebenzi Zwane, and when is a security camera not really a security camera?
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
Former SABC chairperson Ben Ngubane, in his first interview on ANN7, praised it as "the voice of the majority of the people of this country", saying "Gupta TV" was "doing a tremendously good job" — which is possibly true considering the state he left the public broadcaster in, not to mention Eskom.
Contradicting Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s claim that it was not unusual for him, while heading the Department of Home Affairs, to bend the law to grant the Gupta brothers South African citizenship, legal experts say it was extremely fishy.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel was the architect of the New Growth Path. Business didn’t trust him and his unionist background and preferred Trevor Manuel, steward of the National Development Plan. Their policy blueprints had more in common than in substantive difference, writes Richard Calland.
Durban city officials helped MTN expand its network by disguising cellphone towers as security cameras, writes Niki Moore.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
After secretively writing the third version of the Mining Charter without industry input, Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane sent a last-minute invitation to the Chamber of Mines in a lame attempt at making what had clearly been a sham process look consultative.
Grand old Stuttafords, once the Harrods of SA, will be shutting up shop on August 1, representing perhaps SA’s largest corporate failure in recent years. The tragedy is that its demise could have been avoided had it not been for the apparent bad blood between the two main shareholders, the Ellerines and the Rubensteins.
Oh, Very Twitty
The lighter side of the web
This is the "ice cream tweet" that actually got me #BlockedByTrump. Please RT to help convince @benandjerrys to make a new #covfefe flavor https://t.co/Br0ZuGSCfr— Rob Szczerba (@RJSzczerba) June 9, 2017
For Forbes columnist Rob Szczerba, it was a joke about ice-cream that earned him a place in the "blocked by Trump" club. Teasing him about his infamous "covfefe" typo, Szczerba wrote: "I heard #covfefe is a new flavor from Ben & Jerry’s. But it’s mostly just nuts!"
Very Visual
Graph of the day
World coal consumption dropped 1.7% in 2016, according to the BP Statistical Review of World Energy, which was published on June 13. Consumption fell by 53-million tonnes of oil equivalent, which equates to about 79.5-million tonnes of hard coal on an energy basis.
