Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Eskom and SABC divest themselves of malcontents

13 June 2017 - 13:37 Robert Laing and Tammy Foyn
Hlaudi Motsoeneng. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Hlaudi Motsoeneng. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Stories of Note

Bytes from the digital world

Eskom board chairman Ben Ngubane resigned with immediate effect on Monday night. Recently leaked e-mails show that associates and business partners of the Gupta family appear to have drafted the first public statement issued by Ngubane when he became acting chairman of Eskom two years ago.

SABC executive Hlaudi Motsoeneng has been fired from the public broadcaster following recommendations after an independent disciplinary hearing.

"Colourful" US basketball star Dennis Rodman is on his way to North Korea again, on a mission sponsored by Potcoin — which is totally what it sounds like.

The Washington Post wonders whether Donald Trump — who has called Kim Jong-un a smart cookie — sent Rodman.

In My Opinion

Matters of debate

Our country hasn’t really had an economic vision and plan to follow for almost a decade. Worse, we have had a regime that is completely uninterested (not to be confused with disinterested) in the economy, writes John Dludlu.

Finding Alpha

The long and the short of the markets

A tie-up between MMI and African Bank will result in the insurance group selling its full suite of products to the bank’s 1.2-million customers, while using African Bank’s banking licence to offer its own clients unsecured loans of up to R200,000.

Allan Gray says Group Five acted in bad faith on Friday in advising shareholders that an extraordinary general meeting had been scheduled for July 24, and not earlier, as called for by the fund manager.

Oh, Very Twitty

The lighter side of the web

An immigration expert said on Monday that the apparent early granting of citizenship to the Guptas was highly suspicious and the EFF says it will go to court to have their citizenship revoked.

Very Visual

Graph of the day

After the latest round of updates by the major credit rating agencies, the question is whether SA will still be investment grade in the eyes of either of those agencies by this time in 2018.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Zuma: Fear is the key
Opinion / Bruce's List
2.
AUBREY MATSHIQI: Seeds of corruption sown long ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
NEELS BLOM: Helen Zille made a mistake and DA ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
STUART THEOBALD: Nedbank hit first in legal war ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
STEPHEN CRANSTON: Why a CFA is better than a MBA
Opinion / Investor's Notebook

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.