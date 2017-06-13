EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Eskom and SABC divest themselves of malcontents
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
Eskom board chairman Ben Ngubane resigned with immediate effect on Monday night. Recently leaked e-mails show that associates and business partners of the Gupta family appear to have drafted the first public statement issued by Ngubane when he became acting chairman of Eskom two years ago.
SABC executive Hlaudi Motsoeneng has been fired from the public broadcaster following recommendations after an independent disciplinary hearing.
"Colourful" US basketball star Dennis Rodman is on his way to North Korea again, on a mission sponsored by Potcoin — which is totally what it sounds like.
The Washington Post wonders whether Donald Trump — who has called Kim Jong-un a smart cookie — sent Rodman.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
Our country hasn’t really had an economic vision and plan to follow for almost a decade. Worse, we have had a regime that is completely uninterested (not to be confused with disinterested) in the economy, writes John Dludlu.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
A tie-up between MMI and African Bank will result in the insurance group selling its full suite of products to the bank’s 1.2-million customers, while using African Bank’s banking licence to offer its own clients unsecured loans of up to R200,000.
Allan Gray says Group Five acted in bad faith on Friday in advising shareholders that an extraordinary general meeting had been scheduled for July 24, and not earlier, as called for by the fund manager.
Oh, Very Twitty
The lighter side of the web
An immigration expert said on Monday that the apparent early granting of citizenship to the Guptas was highly suspicious and the EFF says it will go to court to have their citizenship revoked.
The achitect of Gupta corruption Mr Malusi Gigaba has unduly granted them South African citizenship. Read for yourself: pic.twitter.com/EZ8MJEHRYh— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) June 12, 2017
Very Visual
Graph of the day
After the latest round of updates by the major credit rating agencies, the question is whether SA will still be investment grade in the eyes of either of those agencies by this time in 2018.
Please login or register to comment.