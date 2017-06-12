EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Stop criticising the state, Malusi Gigaba tells BMF

Absa’s case against Nedbank for saddling it with R773m worth of Pinnacle Point single-stock futures is heading to court. "There is a legal case to be answered because Nedbank was under a legal duty not to act as Absa alleges it did, the judge determined. This is not a finding on the facts, but merely that there is an issue in law at stake. When the facts can be assessed, the findings will be very interesting indeed," Stuart Theobald writes.