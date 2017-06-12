EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Stop criticising the state, Malusi Gigaba tells BMF
The black middle class must stop criticising the government and rather prioritise radical economic transformation, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said to thunderous applause at a Black Management Forum dinner on Friday.
"You, dear reader, will be waiting tables in Botswana very soon because your country’s economy will have collapsed," Justice Malala warns, referring to the pace at which President Jacob Zuma is plundering SA into a second Zimbabwe.
Tony Leon commends the UK’s Labour Party’s Dianne Abbott for prophetically saying, "June means the end of May" when Prime Minister Theresa May called the UK election seven weeks ago.
SA faces the prospect of junk credit ratings from all three ratings agencies in 2018 after a bearish Moody’s downgraded SA to just one notch above junk status on Friday, but warned of further downgrades.
Absa’s case against Nedbank for saddling it with R773m worth of Pinnacle Point single-stock futures is heading to court. "There is a legal case to be answered because Nedbank was under a legal duty not to act as Absa alleges it did, the judge determined. This is not a finding on the facts, but merely that there is an issue in law at stake. When the facts can be assessed, the findings will be very interesting indeed," Stuart Theobald writes.
Old Mutual Emerging Markets chairperson Trevor Manuel responded to an attack on him by Police Minister Fikile Mbalula by questioning if Mbalula invented his conspiracy theories himself, or with the help of former Zupta spin-doctors Bell Pottinger.
One particular gem Mbalula appears to have channelled from David Icke is: "No other industrialised country has more than 40% of its stock market owned by foreigners but SA."
Sadly, SA has actually attracted less direct foreign investment than competing economies, thanks to substantial political uncertainty.
