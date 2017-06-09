Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: EFF loses all confidence in the NPA and police

AcelorMittal slumps on Rob Davies’s comments, and market seems relieved at appoint of Dondo Mogajane

09 June 2017 - 12:12 Robert Laing
EFF leader Julius Malema, centre, who favours revolutionary political doctrines. Picture: THE TIMES
EFF leader Julius Malema, centre, who favours revolutionary political doctrines. Picture: THE TIMES

The EFF is turning to the courts to cancel a Transnet purchase for which leaked e-mails show the price was inflated by R17.4bn to benefit the Gupta family and its associates. "We are taking these steps because we have lost confidence in the National Prosecuting Authority and police in SA," EFF leader Julius Malema said.

The leaked e-mails between government servants and Gupta lieutenants suggest prima facie evidence of corruption, but will the public interest trump protection of information law if the matter goes to court?

"What was decisive for me was Zuma’s 2006 rape trial. There was something very cruel in the way the complainant, known as ‘Khwezi’, was treated," anti-apartheid activist Raymond Suttner replied to the question why he quit the ANC a decade ago.

That an experienced professional with a solid CV and reputation, Dondo Mogajane, rather than a Gupta-crony has been appointed director-general of the Treasury, comes as a huge relief to the market.

ArcelorMittal’s share price slumped 7% on Thursday, a day after Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies defended the government’s policy of using import duties to protect the steel conglomerate from the full force of global competition.

An example of how badly the South African junior mining sector is affected by the country’s laws is that the number of private operators in the diamond sector fell to 150 in 2017 from 2,000 in 2004.

Nigel Farage is still a TV personality, despite his Ukip party winning zero seats in the British general election on Thursday.

In the UK, Labour and the Conservatives both made gains in Scotland, with a sense that the dominant Scottish National Party had passed its high water mark.

 

