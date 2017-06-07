RECESSION
HILARY JOFFE: Cinderellas shine but stalwarts turn ugly
The question now is whether the 1% growth rate that the Reserve Bank, ratings agencies Fitch and S&P Global Ratings and the IMF are projecting for this year is attainable
07 June 2017 - 05:48
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.