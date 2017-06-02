TRANSPARENCY
SIMON LINCOLN READER: To cry plot will not hide poor governance
No western force is plotting regime change and particularly not the British
From where I live in London I can literally see a part of South African history. If it were not for a green landmark plaque, the ugly face-brick building on Penton Street would be another prospect for predatory Texan or Israeli property developers. On March 14 1982, a bomb ripped through this building. It was the headquarters of the ANC.
The bomb was planted by a man called Peter Casselton. It had arrived in London via diplomatic bag.
Casselton would later be incarcerated in the capital for three years during a fraught era for race relations.
The unease at the time the bomb exploded would later itself detonate in the Broadwater Farm riots three years later in 1985.
The story goes that hardened black prisoners were delighted with the gift of a white apartheid spy.
At the best of times, State Security Minister David Mahlobo’s dishonesty in Parliament is breathtaking. It is beyond embarrassing to watch him snigger in his seat or wobble-laugh or recite the same tired sentences from prepared notes: "Foreign forces [read: British] are pursuing illegal regime change."
It is blindingly obvious that the only thing right about his intelligence is that it is all wrong, or made up.
Where does Mahlobo get this crap?
Most likely in two places. Part of the disinformation, there can be no doubt, comes from some or other former spy or associate within a network, quite possibly even British, who is prepared to talk balls and throw his country and its institutions under the bus for a tenner from a gullible simpleton.
Secondly, Mahlobo is an extension of his paranoid, or strategically paranoid, president. Under this instruction, Mahlobo cannot — is not allowed to — think for himself, and this evidently includes common sense. His presence in the Cabinet reveals the extent to which President Jacob Zuma has perverted the country’s place in the world for the sake of his own skin.
Through this excuse for a state security minister, he is now brazenly hostile to forces that advocate transparency.
He did not know this before he became President, but his experiences with democracy’s unwritten rules and consequences have only provoked what may only have ever been a suspicion into a full-blown contempt.
So to him, the fact that the ANC once had offices in London, where generous Swedes and North Londoners saved the organisation from certain bankruptcy, where Operation Vula was planned and co-ordinated and where these subversive activities were ignored by a sympathetic government largely supportive of self-determination, is now both inconvenient and disgusting.
Islington, historically Labour, is buzzing with the news that the Conservatives’ lead in the pending elections has dropped.
Were the British to sniff their agencies are sponsoring foreign interference the response would be a medieval spring
My local MP, Emily Thornberry, has even dared to cross the main road to the poor part of Islington, where I stay, surrounded by feral children on mopeds and knife crime.
Labour’s leader, Jeremy Corbyn, lives up the road.
This is the same Labour party that Gordon Brown once led, the former prime minister who once described the Labour party as the ANC’s soul mate. This was in Pretoria. Then president Thabo Mbeki beamed beside him.
No western force is plotting regime change and particularly not the British.
The accusations that circulate are calculated excuses for poor governance and delusions of grandeur.
Western governments are preoccupied with security, economic and ideological concerns. Were the British to sniff that their agencies are sponsoring foreign interference, the response from the electorate would be something of a medieval spring, and probably result in the end of today’s political establishment.
It’s ironic that these unsubstantiated allegations and accusations are issued from an arm of government that itself warrants major suspicion. Not just via the personal conduct of Mahlobo, but by his department’s budget speech, cloaked in secrecy but for R4.3bn of the department’s total of R4.7bn itemised under the word "operations".
But the UK welcomes even those who have sought to demonise it.
Chances are Mahlobo will only visit Islington during transit, en route to Dubai, and not to understand his party’s history he clearly does not know and that his president is trying to destroy.
Baleka Mbete too. You cannot get fraudulent driving licences here — but the Caribbean beautician on Caledonian Road does a neat line in very loud nail polish.
• Reader works for an energy investment and political advisory firm.
