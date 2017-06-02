SIMON LINCOLN READER: To cry plot will not hide poor governance

From where I live in London I can literally see a part of South African history. If it were not for a green landmark plaque, the ugly face-brick building on Penton Street would be another prospect for predatory Texan or Israeli property developers. On March 14 1982, a bomb ripped through this building. It was the headquarters of the ANC.

The bomb was planted by a man called Peter Casselton. It had arrived in London via diplomatic bag.

Casselton would later be incarcerated in the capital for three years during a fraught era for race relations.

The unease at the time the bomb exploded would later itself detonate in the Broadwater Farm riots three years later in 1985.

The story goes that hardened black prisoners were delighted with the gift of a white apartheid spy.

At the best of times, State Security Minister David Mahlobo’s dishonesty in Parliament is breathtaking. It is beyond embarrassing to watch him snigger in his seat or wobble-laugh or recite the same tired sentences from prepared notes: "Foreign forces [read: British] are pursuing illegal regime change."

It is blindingly obvious that the only thing right about his intelligence is that it is all wrong, or made up.