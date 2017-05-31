MONEY POLITICS
STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Fixation on the Guptas covers deeper ills
Shares and seats on boards went to the politically connected as a substitute for finding and recognising black business talent
31 May 2017 - 06:05
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.