EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: How a Gupta snoop told the family of SAA dealings
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Meet the Gupta mole who squealed on the South African Airways board.
Helen Zille backs ally, the Western Cape human settlements MEC, accused of being too close to a contractor.
Jacob Zuma’s lack of support is no exaggeration, after all. A survey finds that only 18% of ANC voters support him.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Aubrey Matshiqi says Joel Netshitenzhe was not the right person to propose the motion of no confidence against Jacob Zuma, as the perception is still very strong among Zuma supporters that under the current political circumstances, he will act in the interests of former president Thabo Mbeki.
Justin Barnes and Anthony Black are surprised that not only will GM branded vehicles no longer be sold in SA but that the company will also no longer be selling its products in India, a major growth market.
Carol Paton says competition for influence and power in the ANC, and all the other stresses and strains, will bring the party inexorably closer to a split.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Differences with the board prompt Thabo Dloti to throw in the towel at Liberty.
Coal of Africa gets ready to proceed with a multibillion rand coking project in Limpopo, lifiting the share price.
