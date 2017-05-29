Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Jacob Zuma to stay just a little bit longer

29 May 2017 - 13:37 Wilson Johwa
Jacob Zuma at the 53rd ANC conference in 2012. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

President Jacob Zuma survives to fight another day in power. But now a fresh court bid looms against individuals implicated in the e-mails cited by The Sunday Times and City Press.

The unresolved Helen Zille disciplinary matter worries the DA, after an internal poll has shown loss of support linked to the issue.

Lobbyists expect fracking in the Karoo to start in 10 years’ time, by which time better technology could put environmental concerns to rest.

Adekeye Adebajo says African leaders often give the impression that the health of their countries is tied to their own personal health.

Tim Cohen ponders the paradigm of uplifting the world’s poor, concluding that SA has also made the mistake of assuming the problem are poor people rather than their conditions.

Justice Malala says Jacob Zuma will continue to rage against the dying of his light.

The South African Reserve Bank considering three bank licence applications as it appears the proposed takeover of Habib Bank by a Gupta associate has fallen through.

Nando’s group revenue grew 38% to R13.3bn for the year to February 2016, and more store openings are on the cards.

Grant Pattison is learning the ropes at Edgars until he takes over in early 2018.

