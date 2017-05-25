Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Is anyone surprised Serge Belamant is retiring?

25 May 2017 - 13:36 Wilson Johwa
Serge Belamant. Picture: SUPPLIED
Serge Belamant. Picture: SUPPLIED

Stories of note

Bytes from the digital world

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown is under new pressure to answer to claims that she has been less than truthful in the Brian Molefe retirement debacle. Trade union Solidarity argues in court papers that she knew of Molefe’s hefty payout.

Nquthu gives the IFP a new lease on life as ANC is humiliated despite a high-profile campaign.

It’s a cushy job but wait until an angry mob comes knocking.

In my opinion

Matters of debate

Rob Rose lifts the lid on strange developments at Group Five, where — as it turns out — the CEO’s departure was not what it was made out to be.

Diversity is good for business, yet women still find themselves unable to break through middle management.

Thaddeus Metz looks at achieving happiness through doing something meaningful.

Finding alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Another South African retailer concludes acquisition in Australia.

Brian Joffe’s Long4Life woos the hugely-successful Sorbet.

Net1 CEO Serge Belamant is retiring. But who is surprised?

Very Twitty

The lighter side of the web

