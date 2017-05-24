Opinion / Columnists

MNINAWA NTLOKO: Ferreira does not let sun go down on Stoke comments

24 May 2017 - 06:15 Mninawa Ntloko
Picture: ISTOCK

So tense was the domestic premiership title race this season that main contenders BidVest Wits and Mamelodi Sundowns were still furiously flashing middle fingers at each other long after the last kick of the ball.

Wits won the title in their penultimate fixture after they beat Polokwane City 2-0. Outgoing league champions Sundowns could only manage a 2-2 draw at home against Maritzburg United on a night of high drama last Wednesday.

It was Wits’ first league title triumph in their 95-year history and that crowning moment seemingly popped the cork off many bottled emotions.

Turbulent sentiments bubbled to the surface after weeks of tension and Wits CEO Jose Ferreira lifted the lid on the cauldron of animosity between the two sides.

‘‘This was a victory of humility over arrogance," Ferreira was quoted as saying after the game. ‘‘This was a victory of Bidvest Wits, not Stoke. People must respect our name. This was a victory of respect over disrespect.

‘‘This was a victory for Wits over the African champions, Mamelodi Sundowns. I know them. I know their name. I know who they are.

‘‘I have lots of respect for Mr [Patrice] Motsepe, but unfortunately, some have forgotten what that club is about. I am very humbled, immensely proud."

If you don’t have a clue what that was all about, let me give you a little background.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane — South African football’s own Special One and a man who has a penchant for poking the bear — had stirred things up days earlier when he compared Wits to notoriously physical English side Stoke City.

Following an away 1-0 league defeat to Wits, Mosimane took a dig at his rival’s aggressive style of play and likened them to Stoke.

"Have you been to Stoke? This is what happens in Stoke," a mischievous Mosimane said after the defeat to Wits.

"This game is a game of its own‚ so you let go. It’s in the calendar. I budget to lose this one here [at BidVest Stadium] every year because I know what’s going to happen.

"You know their football here … the way they got out‚ and they press you not to win‚ it’s easy to play like that because you need the win.

"But do I want to play like that for 30 games? No I don’t. I have to play football."

Ouch!

Mosimane’s comments obviously rubbed Wits up the wrong way and judging by their reaction after finally beating Sundowns to the finish line, they were eager to tell the coach exactly where to get off.

It came out on the day of the game. Unbelievable. Why did they announce on the day of a game that the players are going back?

And lest we forget, Ferreira has also worked for Sundowns and this is why he suggested Mosimane had forgotten what the club was about.

But it did not end there.

Wits coach Gavin Hunt joined the fray and voiced his disappointment at Sundowns after they recalled two players who were on loan with the newly crowned champions.

Sundowns announced they were recalling Cuthbert Malajila and Mogakolodi Ngele to Chloorkop, but Hunt suggested the timing of the announcement may have been intended to disrupt their preparations.

‘‘What’s disappointing is the timing of their statement," Hunt was quoted as saying.

‘‘It came out on the day of the game. Unbelievable. Why did they announce on the day of a game that the players are going back?

‘‘I wonder what that was. It’s unbelievable. The point is that why now, why on the day of the game, why not the next day? It’s left a bitter taste."

It seems a lifetime away from a few weeks ago, when Mosimane actually backed Hunt for the Bafana coaching job before the South African Football Association eventually hired Briton Stuart Baxter. Such is the unpredictable nature of South African football.

As fans, we are certainly not complaining and this tension sets the tone for next season’s title race nicely. We can’t wait.

• Follow Ntloko on Twitter at @ntlokom.

READ MORE BY MNINAWA NTLOKO

MNINAWA NTLOKO: Returning Baxter had better be a good match for Bafana

Blistering backlash to the return of Stuart Baxter sets a high bar for Safa and the national side’s coach
Opinion
14 days ago

MNINAWA NTLOKO: An enthralling race from top to bottom of the league

‘There is a strong possibility the league title and the relegation dogfight will be decided only on the final day of the season’
Opinion
21 days ago

MNINAWA NTLOKO: Pitso unleashes a volley of shots at Da Gama’s goal of coaching Bafana full time

‘Shoot-from-the-lip Mosimane does not mince his words when criticising Bafana caretaker coach Owen da Gama for his selection policy and training ...
Opinion
1 month ago

MNINAWA NTLOKO: Farcical political script extends into football with Baxter’s ludicrous Bafana demand

Can the folks at Safa House afford to complicate things further and add his son to the mix?
Opinion
1 month ago

MNINAWA NTLOKO: A Bafana coach — they seek him here, they seek him there

Jordaan has given the reassurance the new man will be named in the coming days, but to quote Gordhan himself, "Let’s wait and see
Opinion
1 month ago

