MNINAWA NTLOKO: Ferreira does not let sun go down on Stoke comments

So tense was the domestic premiership title race this season that main contenders BidVest Wits and Mamelodi Sundowns were still furiously flashing middle fingers at each other long after the last kick of the ball.

Wits won the title in their penultimate fixture after they beat Polokwane City 2-0. Outgoing league champions Sundowns could only manage a 2-2 draw at home against Maritzburg United on a night of high drama last Wednesday.

It was Wits’ first league title triumph in their 95-year history and that crowning moment seemingly popped the cork off many bottled emotions.

Turbulent sentiments bubbled to the surface after weeks of tension and Wits CEO Jose Ferreira lifted the lid on the cauldron of animosity between the two sides.

‘‘This was a victory of humility over arrogance," Ferreira was quoted as saying after the game. ‘‘This was a victory of Bidvest Wits, not Stoke. People must respect our name. This was a victory of respect over disrespect.

‘‘This was a victory for Wits over the African champions, Mamelodi Sundowns. I know them. I know their name. I know who they are.

‘‘I have lots of respect for Mr [Patrice] Motsepe, but unfortunately, some have forgotten what that club is about. I am very humbled, immensely proud."