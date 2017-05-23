Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Cosatu says Ramaphosa is in — shows Zuma the door

23 May 2017 - 13:34 Wilson Johwa
President Jacob Zuma and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI
Cosatu resolves to have Cyril Ramaphosa, and not President Jacob Zuma, speak at the federation’s meetings.

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown backs down on Brian Molefe’s re-appointment. Here is her full affidavit.

Treasury finds about 12,000 people in its register of companies that do business with the state are dead.

Black professionals walk out at Absa Capital as top black executive is overlooked.

Allan Greenblo says until Brian Molefe hit the fan, the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund had a record unblemished by public-interest controversies.

Tom Eaton muses at the secret, digital sex lives of SA’s senior politicians, saying assuming that some of them have secret affairs with relative equals, what exactly do they write in those sweaty-palmed exchanges?

In the present uncertain and high-risk global and domestic environment, an interest rate cut in SA would be a very bad idea and markets should not expect one soon.

New technology boosts platinum beneficiation in SA and Zimbabwe.

Tough economic times hit rent-takers hard.

Famous Brands’ Hedderwick joins Brian Joffe at Long4Life.

