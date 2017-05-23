EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Cosatu says Ramaphosa is in — shows Zuma the door
Cosatu resolves to have Cyril Ramaphosa, and not President Jacob Zuma, speak at the federation’s meetings.
Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown backs down on Brian Molefe’s re-appointment. Here is her full affidavit.
Treasury finds about 12,000 people in its register of companies that do business with the state are dead.
Allan Greenblo says until Brian Molefe hit the fan, the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund had a record unblemished by public-interest controversies.
Tom Eaton muses at the secret, digital sex lives of SA’s senior politicians, saying assuming that some of them have secret affairs with relative equals, what exactly do they write in those sweaty-palmed exchanges?
In the present uncertain and high-risk global and domestic environment, an interest rate cut in SA would be a very bad idea and markets should not expect one soon.
New technology boosts platinum beneficiation in SA and Zimbabwe.
