SIMON LINCOLN READER: Spare me the racket across the channel

Soon it will have been a year since the British voted to leave the EU and I’m not the only one sickened by sounds emerging from Western Europe.

It has been a shambolic year for hardened Remain voters. A poll (although you trust these things at your peril) now suggests that 26% of the 48% who voted to stay have abandoned ship, leaving the fanatics, among whom include Tony Blair, in the unflattering position of occupying less than a quarter of the electorate.

But it has not been a particularly successful year for the leadership of the Leave campaign either, which dismantled in summer last year, thrusting some of its officials into obscurity.

The greatest failure of this group was to allow the extremists such a considerable part of the motivation. These people, incapable of understanding the legitimate economic argument against Brussels, turned to blunt populism, and in doing so, alienated hard-working young southern and eastern Europeans occupying positions in the capital the English clearly do not fancy.