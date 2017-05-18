THICK END OF THE WEDGE
PETER BRUCE: Molefe kept on a diamond-studded leash
We're paying Molefe at least R800,000 a month. This for a guy who likes to wave a copy of The Wretched of the Earth
18 May 2017 - 05:49
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.