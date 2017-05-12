Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: It’s in with the old at Eskom

Gupta-adjacent Brian Molefe is back at Eskom, as Mark Pamensky leaves Gupta-owned Oakbay Resources — and Twitter ‘reveals’ Eskom’s recruitment requirements

12 May 2017 - 12:32 Robert Laing
Brian Molefe. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Stories of Note

Bytes from the digital world

Brian Molefe is returning to his job as Eskom CEO on Monday, amid much outcry and protest. "We are facing serious problems. None of our applications for coal purchases have been approved by the Treasury. We need that skill that saved us last time," board spokesman Khulani Qoma says.

Mark Pamensky, who was mentioned in former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report, has resigned as an independent non-executive director of the Gupta-owned Oakbay Resources.

In My Opinion

Matters of debate

The government needs to borrow R191bn in the local bond markets in 2017. President Jacob Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle and SA’s subsequent relegation to junk status will cost the government and state-owned companies R2.3bn more in interest costs in 2017 alone, writes Nazmeera Moola.

With Brian Molefe set to return as Eskom CEO, Carol Paton’s skewering of his claim to be the power utility’s saviour when he left in December is worth revisiting.

Finding Alpha

The long and the short of the markets

On Friday, luxury goods maker Richemont reported a 46% slide in net profit to €1.21bn in the year to March, partly due to the one-off gain on the merger of Net-A-Porter with Yoox in 2015.

Private hospital group Life Healthcare’s revenue rose sharply in the half-year to end-March 2017 but operating profit growth was anaemic and the bottom line reflected a loss, as a result of the costs of a R14bn UK acquisition and further impairments to its Polish investment.

Oh, Very Twitty

The lighter side of the web

Very Visual

Graph of the day

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron will still be seven months short of his 40th birthday when he takes power on Sunday, putting him within a year of France’s median age.

