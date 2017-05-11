EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Wanted: well-drafted legal documents
Banks don’t know how to plead to ‘vague and embarrassing’ affidavit and Eskom’s coal-supply contract appears to be ‘put together hastily’
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
Several banks have responded to the Competition Commission’s accusation that they were part of a foreign exchange trading cartel with legal papers saying they did not know how to plead to a "vague and embarrassing" referral affidavit.
On Wednesday, Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts heard that auditors PwC reported Eskom’s coal-supply contract with Gupta-family owned Tegeta "appears to have been put together hastily".
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
Do we care about the personal lives of politicians? "These things don’t matter to South Africans .... People are used to it and it doesn’t stay in the headlines for too long‚" according to political analyst Ralph Mathekga.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
The rand was about 20c stronger to the dollar compared with its intra-day lows on Wednesday as commodity prices rebounded from their recent lows.
Those pension fund managers whose foreign portion of their portfolios not already at the government’s 25% limit have been buying offshore stocks.
The lighter side of the web
‘Given all the US Constitution had suffered through, he wouldn’t be surprised if it passed away well before its time.’
Very Visual
Graph of the day
Life expectancy of HIV-infected in Europe and US has been boosted by a decade
Life expectancy of HIV-infected in Europe and US has been boosted by a decade due to antiretroviral treatments https://t.co/dcZ8tJ3Af3 pic.twitter.com/RK9mB2HNYU— AFP news agency (@AFP) May 11, 2017
