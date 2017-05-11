Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Wanted: well-drafted legal documents

Banks don’t know how to plead to ‘vague and embarrassing’ affidavit and Eskom’s coal-supply contract appears to be ‘put together hastily’

11 May 2017 - 13:55 Robert Laing
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Several banks have responded to the Competition Commission’s accusation that they were part of a foreign exchange trading cartel with legal papers saying they did not know how to plead to a "vague and embarrassing" referral affidavit.

On Wednesday, Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts heard that auditors PwC reported Eskom’s coal-supply contract with Gupta-family owned Tegeta "appears to have been put together hastily".

If the SABC has its way, you’ll have to pay a TV licence for your PC, laptop, table and smartphone.

Do we care about the personal lives of politicians? "These things don’t matter to South Africans .... People are used to it and it doesn’t stay in the headlines for too long‚" according to political analyst Ralph Mathekga.

The rand was about 20c stronger to the dollar compared with its intra-day lows on Wednesday as commodity prices rebounded from their recent lows.

Those pension fund managers whose foreign portion of their portfolios not already at the government’s 25% limit have been buying offshore stocks.

‘Given all the US Constitution had suffered through, he wouldn’t be surprised if it passed away well before its time.’

Life expectancy of HIV-infected in Europe and US has been boosted by a decade

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.