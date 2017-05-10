SARAH WILD: Finding answers to ancient secrets

"We know relatively little about these groups because of the paucity of archaeology," Pearce says.

There are a handful of dates for some southern African sites, but these were obtained indirectly by measuring the carbon in the mineral crust coating the art works or through dating artefacts at the rock art sites.

In 2010, a site Pearce was working on began collapsing. "We collected about 300 paint chips that had fallen off, and thought we’d take a look at composition," he says.

Adelphine Bonneau, at that time an archaeometry masters student at the University of Bordeaux, was an intern at the Research Laboratory for Archaeology and the History of Art at the University of Oxford, where Pearce was a research fellow. "So, the subject of my internship was simple. ‘We want to know what were the recipes of each paint used to create these paintings and we want to know how old they are. You have six months’," says Bonneau, who is now a postdoctoral candidate at Laval University in Canada and was lead author on the recent research paper.

They applied their technique to rock art sites in SA, Lesotho, and Botswana. They plan to date more sites the in region.

"It gives a better idea of what people are like, rather than this very narrow history that we have of the past couple of hundred years up to now. In this country, I think it’s very important," Pearce says

"We’ve got hundreds of thousands of years of people living in this country, doing all sorts of things, which people mostly don’t know anything about. That real story of SA is so vast and so complex and most people don’t know anything about it.

"There was this incredibly complex dynamic and we’ve had various groups of people arriving in southern Africa for the last 2,000 years, interacting with each other in a whole vast array of ways and the Europeans arriving is just the latest chapter in the arrivals and fits into the ongoing politics and

situation that was here."