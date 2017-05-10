Opinion / Columnists

BYTES FROM THE DIGITAL WORLD

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: How Zuma might be Cyril Ramaphosa’s biggest asset

Tragedy unfolding in Coligny is not as black and white as people think, and Nando’s says it prefers local chicken

10 May 2017 - 12:14 Robert Laing
President Jacob Zuma (right) and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: REUTERS/JAMES OATWAY
President Jacob Zuma (right) and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: REUTERS/JAMES OATWAY

Stories of Note

Bytes from the digital world

Cyril Ramaphosa’s biggest electoral asset may be his boss, the increasingly unpopular President Jacob Zuma, who has indicated that he wants to be succeeded by Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the former head of the African Union Commission and his former wife.

A remarkable piece of journalism by writer Rian Malan and photographer Jonathan Katzenellenbogen illustrates that the tragedy unfolding in Coligny is not as black and white as people think.

In My Opinion

Matters of debate

The best thing that can be said about the Department of Trade and Industry’s efforts to stimulate growth of SA’s manufacturing industry is that it has not been as big a disaster as mining policy.

Watching the ANC and its alliance partners fall over one another trying to explain, downplay, condemn or condone their members booing Zuma has been nothing short of remarkable. Every possible option has been put on the table, and with some alacrity too, writes Gareth van Onselen.

Is US President Donald Trump about to do to the FBI what Jacob Zuma did to the Scorpions?

Finding Alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Representatives of Woolworths, Pick n Pay, Shoprite Checkers, Spar and Nando’s told Parliament they preferred locally sourced poultry products to imports.

Up until 2006 and the sudden departure of then-CEO Sean Summers, Pick n Pay was the darling of the retail sector. But after Summers sped away, it became apparent that Pick n Pay had been sweating its assets for far too long and neglecting to reinvest in the business, writes Chris Gilmour.

Oh, Very Twitty

The lighter side of the web

Very Visual

Graph of the day

Ramaphosa gaining ground as Zuma camp 'disintegrates'

'People are fed up, they are quite unhappy with the Zuma leadership and the idea that Nkosazana might be his proxy'
Politics
3 hours ago

Dlamini-Zuma tells supporters she's not 'so-and-so's person'

'If you win you should embrace the loser and if you lose you should allow yourself to follow the winner'
Politics
5 hours ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: ANC will meet in the last chance saloon

‘The party has one last chance to turn around its fortunes — its coming national policy conference’
Opinion
5 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Jacob Zuma’s solitary stand at WEF
Opinion / Editorials
2.
Colonial baby turfed out with bath water
Opinion
3.
ROB ROSE: Koko shows his colours
Opinion / Editor's Note
4.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The ANC’s great booing ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Jacob Zuma is now on shaky ground
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

Dlamini-Zuma tells supporters she's not 'so-and-so's person'
Politics

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The ANC’s great booing bamboozle
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.