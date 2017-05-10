BYTES FROM THE DIGITAL WORLD
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: How Zuma might be Cyril Ramaphosa’s biggest asset
Tragedy unfolding in Coligny is not as black and white as people think, and Nando’s says it prefers local chicken
Cyril Ramaphosa’s biggest electoral asset may be his boss, the increasingly unpopular President Jacob Zuma, who has indicated that he wants to be succeeded by Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the former head of the African Union Commission and his former wife.
A remarkable piece of journalism by writer Rian Malan and photographer Jonathan Katzenellenbogen illustrates that the tragedy unfolding in Coligny is not as black and white as people think.
The best thing that can be said about the Department of Trade and Industry’s efforts to stimulate growth of SA’s manufacturing industry is that it has not been as big a disaster as mining policy.
Watching the ANC and its alliance partners fall over one another trying to explain, downplay, condemn or condone their members booing Zuma has been nothing short of remarkable. Every possible option has been put on the table, and with some alacrity too, writes Gareth van Onselen.
Representatives of Woolworths, Pick n Pay, Shoprite Checkers, Spar and Nando’s told Parliament they preferred locally sourced poultry products to imports.
Up until 2006 and the sudden departure of then-CEO Sean Summers, Pick n Pay was the darling of the retail sector. But after Summers sped away, it became apparent that Pick n Pay had been sweating its assets for far too long and neglecting to reinvest in the business, writes Chris Gilmour.
Cryin' Chuck Schumer stated recently, "I do not have confidence in him (James Comey) any longer." Then acts so indignant. #draintheswamp— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017
#NEWSGRAPHIC A timeline on the sacking of US FBI director James Comey @AFP pic.twitter.com/AY3wADAXM7— AFPgraphics (@AFPgraphics) May 10, 2017
