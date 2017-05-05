Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: It turns out the BEF is, in fact, linked to Jacob Zuma

05 May 2017 - 14:12 Wilson Johwa
President Jacob Zuma addresses the media at the 2017 World Economic Forum on Africa in Durban on Wednesday. Picture: REUTERS
President Jacob Zuma addresses the media at the 2017 World Economic Forum on Africa in Durban on Wednesday. Picture: REUTERS

Stories of note

Bytes from the digital world

Poor Jacob Zuma — as he defends his most recent reshuffle at the World Economic Forum on Africa in Durban, in Pretoria a judge joins those wanting the President to account.

It is hard not to side with your boss, even when you do not agree with his actions. Police Minister Fikile Mbalula found himself having to defend Jacob Zuma, saying that ANC members, and leaders such as Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, should not criticise him publicly.

The upstart Black Empowerment Foundation (BEF) is linked to President Jacob Zuma, after all. No surprises there.

 

In my opinion

Matters of debate

It is just the Thabo Mbeki-Jacob Zuma feud by another name. James Hamill argues that given Mbeki’s record in national office, his moral high ground against Zuma is not entirely deserved.

Gareth van Onselen says Helen Zille is acting like a rogue agent, relentlessly pursuing her own agenda at the party’s expense.

Johannesburg’s first "nano" housing units aimed at lower-income singles, couples and young families generate long waiting list.

Finding alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Competition commission head Thembinkosi Bonakele says current regulations entrench the power of the big four banks.

Now Net1 says it is the target of unwarranted attacks, claiming its technology is saving the government an estimated R2bn per year through the identification and removal of fraudulent beneficiaries.

Imperial consolidates as it seeks to unlock growth from the rest of Africa.

Very Twitty

The lighter side of the web

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Jacob Zuma is now on shaky ground
Opinion / Editorials
2.
OVERHEARD AT DURBAN: An age-old excuse from Zuma
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: This scandal should be the end for Koko
Opinion / Editorials
4.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The hypocrisy of Helen Zille
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: No more free rides for boards
Opinion / Editorials

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.