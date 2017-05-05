EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: It turns out the BEF is, in fact, linked to Jacob Zuma
Poor Jacob Zuma — as he defends his most recent reshuffle at the World Economic Forum on Africa in Durban, in Pretoria a judge joins those wanting the President to account.
It is hard not to side with your boss, even when you do not agree with his actions. Police Minister Fikile Mbalula found himself having to defend Jacob Zuma, saying that ANC members, and leaders such as Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, should not criticise him publicly.
The upstart Black Empowerment Foundation (BEF) is linked to President Jacob Zuma, after all. No surprises there.
It is just the Thabo Mbeki-Jacob Zuma feud by another name. James Hamill argues that given Mbeki’s record in national office, his moral high ground against Zuma is not entirely deserved.
Gareth van Onselen says Helen Zille is acting like a rogue agent, relentlessly pursuing her own agenda at the party’s expense.
Johannesburg’s first "nano" housing units aimed at lower-income singles, couples and young families generate long waiting list.
Competition commission head Thembinkosi Bonakele says current regulations entrench the power of the big four banks.
Now Net1 says it is the target of unwarranted attacks, claiming its technology is saving the government an estimated R2bn per year through the identification and removal of fraudulent beneficiaries.
Stuttafords begins discounting deluge - By @RayMahlaka https://t.co/UTTpfLg3cK via @Moneyweb— Zeenat Moorad (@ZeenatMoorad) May 5, 2017
