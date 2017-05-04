Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Booing is great because it’s democratic and ineffective

The ANC takes a swipe at Gupta-owned TV station, ANN7; Gigaba thinks Zuma is too big to fail; and teachers don’t think principals should be tested

04 May 2017 - 12:39 Wilson Johwa
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: REUTERS

Spare a thought for the Gupta-owned TV station, ANN7 — even the ANC is not happy with it and rather pointed shrill reporting.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba defends his principal, saying there is "no chance in hell" that the motion of no confidence will succeed in removing President Jacob Zuma.

Prasa fails in its bid to have the high court overturn a "rigged" R4bn tender.

Teachers union shields school principals, saying proposed performance agreements and appraisals would prejudice poorly resourced schools.

Tim Cohen says the consensus seems to be that although the booing of President Jacob Zuma on May Day will not affect him because his popularity is too low to matter, a hardening of attitude by Cosatu is probably bad news for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s campaign.

Lucien Pierce asks why, 23 years into democracy, there are no more than six black-owned law firms that have grown to a medium-sized law firm?

Peter Attard Montalto says with the nuclear procurement issue now largely being put on ice for the next few months, a key risk has been removed, taking some pressure off the Treasury.

Aspen’s propensity for own goals: the pharmaceutical company is under fire for ramping up prices.

PetroSA licks its wounds and asks to be put in business rescue — the first parastatal to take this step.

Sanral finally concedes that non-compliance with e-tolls is threatening its viability.

Robert Mugabe claims Zimbabwe is among the most "highly developed" countries in Africa.

