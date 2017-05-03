Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: We will boo Ramaphosa, vows Collen Maine

03 May 2017 - 12:43 Wilson Johwa
ANC Youth League president Collen Maine. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
ANC Youth League president Collen Maine is threatening to retaliate against Cyril Ramaphosa, saying the rejection of President Jacob Zuma by workers was done in the deputy president’s name.

The new energy minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi, has brought rare openness to Parliament, admitting that strategic fuel reserves were indeed sold off, contrary to claims by her predecessor.

Jacob Zuma is good for the opposition, and removing him presents them with a crisis.

The need for autonomy and the desire to achieve have been linked to high levels of entrepreneurship. New research shows that high testosterone levels in males have a lot to do with it.

Steven Friedman argues that political parties in SA may soon find primaries are in their interest. The 2016 local elections suggest that voters who are unhappy with party leaders are no longer prepared to hold their nose and go along: the ANC lost hundreds of thousands of votes because supporters stayed at home.

Hilary Joffe notes that SA has been toppled from the top of EY’s "FDI attractiveness index" by Morocco and is now in joint second place with Kenya.

Retail chains have snubbed parliamentary hearings looking into the poultry sector. MP Dean Macpherson described it as "highly bizarre" that the four retailers were unable to send a single representative, considering how many people they employed.

New education group Trematon Capital reports "pleasing growth", with its first school in Sunningdale (near Milnerton in Cape Town) oversubscribed.

Sovereign spends R31.4m in legal and advisory fees relating to the board’s efforts to defend itself from a hostile bid by CBH.

