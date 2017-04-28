KEVIN MCCALLUM: Baseball’s Mpho Ngoepe: a gift to SA at a time we really need one

On January 18, 1990, less than a month before Nelson Mandela walked out of the Victor Verster prison near Paarl, Maureen Ngoepe gave birth to a boy in Limpopo.

She called him Mpho – "Gift". To make sure everyone knew who he was, she called him Gift twice.

On Wednesday, on the eve of Freedom Day, a celebration of the day when Nelson Mandela, who had spent 27 years in prison, voted for the first time in 1994, the 27-year-old Mpho Gift Ngoepe became the first African-born player in Major League Baseball.

The stars aligned. A gift to SA at a time it needs one.

Ngoepe struggled to keep the tears back on Wednesday. His debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Chicago Cubs came after eight-and-a-half years and 704 games playing in the minor leagues, of being told he would never make it.

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said: "I would love for him to have $1 for everybody who has looked at him and said he’ll never make it."

Gift ran on to the field in the fourth innings to play second base, jogging and bouncing. Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli placed his hand on Ngoepe’s heart to feel it beating fit to burst and told him with a smile: "This is what we live for, this moment."

The tears would come after he got his first hit at his first at bat, a single up the middle off Cubs pitcher Jon Lester. When he got to first base, Kimera Bartee, the first base coach, hugged him. Bartee had watched Ngoepe fight through the minor leagues, noted that this talented defensive fielder – regarded as the best defensive prospect in the Pirates organisation – had something about him.

Bartee pointed to the dugout and told Ngoepe to look at his teammates celebrating. Shortstop Jordy Mercer was the most vocal, realising the importance of the moment.

"I couldn’t get over it," Mercer told mlb.com. "He’s like the 18,000th person to ever put on a big league uniform, ever, which is cool, too. But he’s one of 1.62-billion [in Africa]. That’s incredible."

Gary Burns would be one of the billion celebrating today. He set up my interview with Ngoepe in 2009. A member of the Randburg Mets, Burns had known Ngoepe for much of his life. Gary was from Chicago and had once played rugby in the US in a team coached by Kitch Christie. He tried to get the White Sox to sign Ngoepe, but they wanted him to travel to the US for a trial, and Ngoepe couldn’t afford to go.

Ngoepe’s story is a modern sporting fairytale. When his mother was three months pregnant with him in 1989, she was sitting in church, crying. A stranger came up to her and asked what was wrong.

Gift’s father had left Maureen. The stranger told her she would be okay. She should call her child Gift, because he was a gift from God.

Maureen moved to Joburg to find work, was offered accommodation at the Met’s small clubhouse and sent for Gift to join her. The room was tiny, but it was a start.

He began to play, and soon was the best of them all. He gave up football and cricket to focus on baseball. His mother, nicknamed Happy by the club members, fretted he would not earn money from the sport.

A scout from Pirates spotted him at a Major League Baseball academy camp in Italy in 2008 and signed the 18-year-old.

"My mother’s happier now that I’m actually there and getting paid to do something that I love. Now that I’ve got my name in the match programmes, she knew that I was on the right road," Ngoepe told me in 2009.

Happy Ngoepe died in 2013.

"I know she’s looking down on me," Ngoepe told the Post-Gazette as he put on Pirates kit before the match. "I know she’s happy, because I told her this moment would come since I was a little kid."

Gary Burns died in 2012. His wake was legendary. Some of his ashes were placed in corners of the Bohemian and Jolly Roger pubs. We sprinkled Jack Daniels and Castle Lager on top of them.

After he died, I made a promise that if Mpho Gift Ngoepe played in the majors, I would make my way to the Jolly, order a Castle and a tot of Jack, and have a drink with Gary to celebrate.

Freedom Day was the perfect day to do it.