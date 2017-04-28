ASSET OWNERSHIP
BRIAN KANTOR: Why property rights matter — and why more should benefit
I asked a class of senior law students what they thought the purpose was of all the laws that protect property (wealth or assets or capital by other names) against theft, fraud or seizure, including by the state, and the purpose of the many laws that facilitate the exchange of assets.
The students did have a sense of the fairness of such laws protecting owners. They did not recognise the importance of the economic incentives at work — that unless rights to property were exercised, there would be little incentive to create wealth, to save, build and sacrifice immediate consumption for later benefits for society at large.
But I also pointed out that the value of assets owned could be severely damaged by regulations imposed on their use (perhaps of net benefit to society at large) for which compensation is seldom allowed by the courts. Think, I said, of the proverbial little old lady and her children whose only meaningful asset is a house whose value is much diminished by declaring it of historical interest — for which compensation could be offered but in practice is never offered or awarded.
I made the point that property rights or their absence, or the dangers of regulation of the use of assets, would be reflected in the market value attached to such always vulnerable assets. Threaten a wealth tax or a mining tax, and the value of assets and the incentive to create wealth will be undermined literally and figuratively in ways that are very likely to harm rather than help the poor.
But the state not only has the power to take wealth, it also exercises the power to take wealth or income from some and give to others. SA has supplied very large numbers of houses to essentially lucky recipients — lucky because the waiting lists for gifts of this value are very long and will never be exhausted. Though the numbers of such interventions in housing or accommodation are not known with certainty, it is also not fully known what happens to the houses once handed over.
We should be making every effort to convert fallow government-owned and tribally managed land to private ownership with full rights — whoever are the initial beneficiaries
The important question is: how should the value of these gifts of housing or land or low rentals be best protected by law? They are surely best protected by full rights of ownership attached to them.
Living in a potentially valuable home without food on the table has little logic to it. Exchanging the house for more food and a cheaper informal shelter may be a very sensible choice to make. Leasing out and combining small parcels of farming land can provide a better standard of living for its new owners than subsistence farming.
Our laws that most restrict property rights — for example that allow the transfer of RDP homes only after eight years of occupancy or prevent formal rental contracts — lead to widespread losses and waste.
They lead to houses that exchange hands at far less than their costs or potential imply, and that can never form part of any inheritance or tax base. They lead to potentially valuable farms that become wastelands.
All transfers of government assets to private ownership should immediately come with full rights of ownership. And we should be making every effort to convert fallow government-owned and tribally managed land to private ownership with full rights — whoever are the initial beneficiaries. This will then allow the marketplace to make the best use of these assets.
The effect on the economy would be as highly favourable for the creation and preservation of wealth and the generation of extra income in SA as secure property rights always prove to be.
• Kantor is chief economist and strategist at Investec Wealth & Investment. He writes in his personal capacity.
