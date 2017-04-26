WANDILE SIHLOBO: All forecasters suggest another dry El Niño spell is on the way
The Western Cape has had hot, dry conditions for the past few months, a cause for concern about the prospects of 2017 winter crop production
26 April 2017 - 13:04
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.