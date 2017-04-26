STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Saftu has no more power over ANC politics than any other citizen group does
However, the new union federation’s formation could tell us whether the labour movement can shake off the malaise that now grips it
26 April 2017 - 05:38
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.