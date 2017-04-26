Opinion / Columnists

BYTES FROM THE DIGITAL WORLD

EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: Activists celebrate ruling against nuclear plans

Impala Platinum sounds warning over protests, and mystery as big bunny dies on United Airlines flight

26 April 2017 - 14:16 Wilson Johwa and Robert Laing
Picture: REUTERS/PETR JOSEK

Stories of Note

Bytes from the digital world

Jacob Zuma lied, says Gwede Mantashe, in a comment revealing deep fissures in the ANC.

Another public relations disaster for United Airlines as famed rabbit dies on board.

Antinuclear activists celebrate as court rules against nuclear plans.

In My Opinion

Matters of debate

Ralph Mathekga says state capacity is the missing link in SA’s policy environment.

Steven Friedman argues that if new union federation Saftu can compete with Cosatu for support, it should shake up the union movement, narrow the gap between leaders and members and quite possibly regain for the labour movement the effectiveness it once enjoyed.

Rob Rose says President Jacob Zuma is now facing opposition, almost for the first time, from business.

Finding Alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Radical economic transformation prompts Sibanye to tread carefully in SA.

Eskom now has to respond to allegation of rigging a tender in favour of a politically connected Chinese company.

Impala Platinum sounds warning over protests.

