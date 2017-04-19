Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR'S LUNCHBOX: Herman Mashaba to lay charges against councillors

Steven Friedman says secret votes by MPs are not democratic, and Gareth van Onselen asks what the DA Women’s Network has been up to

19 April 2017 - 13:13 PM Wilson Johwa
Herman Mashaba. Picture: MOELETSI MABE
ANC councillors "did nothing" to stop the violence against DA and EFF councillors. Now Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba is laying charges, after several were reported injured.

EFF weighs in on application for a secret ballot in the no confidence vote against President Jacob Zuma.

Suicide among farmers is at record levels, especially in the arid Northern Cape.

Steven Friedman says a secret ballot in Parliament is a violation of citizens’ right to know if public representatives are serving them.

Gareth Van Onselen looks at the "temporary permanence" of the DA Women’s Network.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is no doubt discovering just how much of a poisoned chalice his new portfolio can be, says Hilary Joffe.

Cellphone companies again in the Competition Commission’s crosshairs.

New-store openings drive revenue growth at Pick n Pay. A total of 70 new franchise stores opened during its financial year.

AltX-listed schools group Pembury has posted 148% revenue growth. The group is also aiming to expand into the provision of retirement accommodation and services.

