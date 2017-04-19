BYTES FROM THE DIGITAL WORLD
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Herman Mashaba to lay charges against councillors
Steven Friedman says secret votes by MPs are not democratic, and Gareth van Onselen asks what the DA Women’s Network has been up to
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
ANC councillors "did nothing" to stop the violence against DA and EFF councillors. Now Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba is laying charges, after several were reported injured.
EFF weighs in on application for a secret ballot in the no confidence vote against President Jacob Zuma.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
Steven Friedman says a secret ballot in Parliament is a violation of citizens’ right to know if public representatives are serving them.
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is no doubt discovering just how much of a poisoned chalice his new portfolio can be, says Hilary Joffe.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Cellphone companies again in the Competition Commission’s crosshairs.
New-store openings drive revenue growth at Pick n Pay. A total of 70 new franchise stores opened during its financial year.
AltX-listed schools group Pembury has posted 148% revenue growth. The group is also aiming to expand into the provision of retirement accommodation and services.
Oh, Very Twitty
The lighter side of the web
ZAPIRO: Crybaby Brian https://t.co/VlZ9dZyMiz By @Zapiro pic.twitter.com/gvrk7yfOWh— Daily Maverick (@dailymaverick) April 19, 2017
