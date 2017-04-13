COMMUNICATION
SUHANA GORDHAN: The revolution will not be trivialised, as Pepsi has discovered
‘Pepsi’s ad is the kind of idea creative directors should bomb and clients should never see, in case they’re stupid enough to buy it’
13 April 2017 - 05:13 AM
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.