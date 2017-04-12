EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Electricity tariff for Cape Town’s richer residents
The Presidency moves meeting with Qatari delegation to avoid protest embarrassment.
Capetonians have been slapped with a new "home-user electricity tariff" of about R250 a month, applicable to properties valued at more R1m.
Steven Friedman says two recent by-election results suggest that the ANC is now in trouble not only among the city slickers.
Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown is good at making statements that could be interpreted as critical of the Guptas but has done nothing to stop corruption at Eskom.
It has been six weeks since MPs approved the Fica Bill. Why hasn’t President Jacob Zuma signed it into law yet?
Judge Richard Goldstone is championing the cause against the dumping of chicken portions.
The Metro Police does not need to be present for you to obey the rules of the road. Drive to #ArriveAlive #DriveSafewithUrSafe ^LM pic.twitter.com/6H0OeKDc91— City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) April 12, 2017
