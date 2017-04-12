Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Electricity tariff for Cape Town’s richer residents

12 April 2017 - 12:44 PM Wilson Johwa
Cape Town. Picture: THE SUNDAY TIMES
Cape Town. Picture: THE SUNDAY TIMES

Stories of note

Bytes from the digital world

The Presidency moves meeting with Qatari delegation to avoid protest embarrassment.

Financial concerns are not stopping state-owned enterprises from doling out sponsorships.

Capetonians have been slapped with a new "home-user electricity tariff" of about R250 a month, applicable to properties valued at more R1m.

In my opinion

Matters of debate

Steven Friedman says two recent by-election results suggest that the ANC is now in trouble not only among the city slickers.

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown is good at making statements that could be interpreted as critical of the Guptas but has done nothing to stop corruption at Eskom.

It has been six weeks since MPs approved the Fica Bill. Why hasn’t President Jacob Zuma signed it into law yet?

Finding alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Judge Richard Goldstone is championing the cause against the dumping of chicken portions.

Increased scrutiny awaits Net1’s restructuring.

Sasol moves to protect itself against a weakening rand.

Oh, Very Twitty

The lighter side of the web

