EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Malusi Gigaba must face critical 10-step test
A downgrade is bad news for the poor, says Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago, as he criticises South Africans who attack ratings agencies only after a downgrade.
Thabo Mbeki says MPs must act as the voice of the people‚ "not the voice of the political parties to which they belong".
Bathabile Dlamini’s special adviser is the latest official to be given the boot as the former director-general exposes the social development minister’s "false" claims.
These are the 10 tests that will show if newly appointed Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is leaning towards winning respect in the market or satisfying the groups of crony capitalists that everyone believes put him in the Treasury, Carol Paton writes.
Neva Magketla argues that radical economic change is not a policy choice but inevitable. However, the question is how: via populist disruption or changes that gradually reform the economy?
Baleka Mbete shed a happy tear when the provision for land expropriation was adopted, but the National Assembly speaker acknowledges that the country is "not in a good place".
Seriti buys Anglo American’s coal assets, and is looking to reopen the closed mines, which are among the seven it is acquiring.
Last year Zuma said we "exaggerate racism." Today he says racism fuels marches like on Friday. How much more bankrupt can this president be?— Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) April 10, 2017
