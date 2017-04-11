Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Malusi Gigaba must face critical 10-step test

11 April 2017 - 13:33 PM Wilson Johwa
Malusi Gigaba. Picture: THE SOWETAN/PETER MOGAKI
Malusi Gigaba. Picture: THE SOWETAN/PETER MOGAKI

A downgrade is bad news for the poor, says Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago, as he criticises South Africans who attack ratings agencies only after a downgrade.

Thabo Mbeki says MPs must act as the voice of the people‚ "not the voice of the political parties to which they belong".

Bathabile Dlamini’s special adviser is the latest official to be given the boot as the former director-general exposes the social development minister’s "false" claims.

It might be a commemorative coin but please do not hold on to it, the Reserve Bank implores.

These are the 10 tests that will show if newly appointed Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is leaning towards winning respect in the market or satisfying the groups of crony capitalists that everyone believes put him in the Treasury, Carol Paton writes.

Neva Magketla argues that radical economic change is not a policy choice but inevitable. However, the question is how: via populist disruption or changes that gradually reform the economy?

Baleka Mbete shed a happy tear when the provision for land expropriation was adopted, but the National Assembly speaker acknowledges that the country is "not in a good place".

Seriti buys Anglo American’s coal assets, and is looking to reopen the closed mines, which are among the seven it is acquiring.

Eskom settles with Gupta-owned Tegeta but questions linger.

Cipla’s buys medical devices company Anmaraté for R26m.

