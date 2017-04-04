EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: S&P and earth tremors rattle SA on Monday

Very Visual

Graph of the day

Data trends reveal a picture of deteriorating support for the ANC. At a national level, its performance in the 2016 local government elections was nothing short of disastrous. While the party polled at consistently above 60% between 2000 and 2014, support plummeted by 12 percentage points between 2014 and 2016, from 66% in 2014 to 54% in two short years.