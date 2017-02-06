Opinion / Columnists

ON THE MONEY: African Bank preference shareholders may be outmanoeuvred on capital payback

The decision to pay a dividend, or refund the capital, is now in the hands of the ordinary shareholders, writes Stuart Theobald

06 February 2017 - 06:12 AM Stuart Theobald

BL Premium

This article will soon be reserved for BusinessLIVE subscribers only.

For now, however, you only need to register at no cost to proceed. If you’ve already registered, simply log in.

Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 26 26 26.