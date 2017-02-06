EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Occupy Cape Town and public protector buys time
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
Massive mobilisation by EFF and ANC ahead of state of the nation address on Thursday. Sports Minister Fikile Mbalula has encouraged ANC supporters "to occupy the streets of Cape Town".
Under-fire public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is buying time, saying she is seeking advice on whether to oppose Thuli Madonsela’s order that Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng appoint a judge to chair an inquiry into state capture.
A treasure trove of Bob Marley recordings was discovered in the damp basement of a run-down London hotel where the Wailers stayed in the 70s. After a year of painstaking work using the latest audio techniques, the cellar tapes have been restored to a quality described as enough to "send shivers down one’s spine".
Onkgopotse JJ Tabane says the deaths of the 94 psychiatric patients in Gauteng proves that SA still does not have a culture of thoroughgoing accountability in SA – we just don’t get it.
Snapchat: how http://www.businessinsider.com/the-rise-of-snapchat-from-a-stanford-frat-house-to-a-3-billion-ipo-2017-1 a $3bn company.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Spare a thought for the preference shareholders of African Phoenix: The decision to pay them out is in the hands of the ordinary shareholders.
Buy local, Treasury tell steel usersTreasury tell steel users. But it has yet to be seen if the directive will save the industry.
Sibanye is feeling the negative effects of a stronger rand, and has made a larger provision for the Stillwater deal.
Minister Mbaks truly having good good times pic.twitter.com/00yauc6ngF— Zwelinzima Vavi (@Zwelinzima1) February 5, 2017
