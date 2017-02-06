Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Occupy Cape Town and public protector buys time

06 February 2017 - 14:11 PM Wilson Johwa and Robert Laing
A flypast at the National Assembly in Parliament, Cape Town, where President Jacob Zuma will deliver his state of the nation address. Picture: GCIS
A flypast at the National Assembly in Parliament, Cape Town, where President Jacob Zuma will deliver his state of the nation address. Picture: GCIS

Stories of Note

Bytes from the digital world

Massive mobilisation by EFF and ANC ahead of state of the nation address on Thursday. Sports Minister Fikile Mbalula has encouraged ANC supporters "to occupy the streets of Cape Town".

Under-fire public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is buying time, saying she is seeking advice on whether to oppose Thuli Madonsela’s order that Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng appoint a judge to chair an inquiry into state capture.

Mkhwebane to get advice on whether to oppose Zuma’s review of report

Public protector will get ‘a legal opinion’ on whether to oppose the president’s review of Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report
National
6 hours ago

A treasure trove of Bob Marley recordings was discovered in the damp basement of a run-down London hotel where the Wailers stayed in the 70s. After a year of painstaking work using the latest audio techniques, the cellar tapes have been restored to a quality described as enough to "send shivers down one’s spine".

In My Opinion

Matters of debate

Tim Cohen’s open letter to Elon Musk.

Onkgopotse JJ Tabane says the deaths of the 94 psychiatric patients in Gauteng proves that SA still does not have a culture of thoroughgoing accountability in SA – we just don’t get it.

Snapchat: how http://www.businessinsider.com/the-rise-of-snapchat-from-a-stanford-frat-house-to-a-3-billion-ipo-2017-1 a $3bn company.

Finding Alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Spare a thought for the preference shareholders of African Phoenix: The decision to pay them out is in the hands of the ordinary shareholders.

Buy local, Treasury tell steel usersTreasury tell steel users. But it has yet to be seen if the directive will save the industry.

Another restructuring looming at Alex Forbes following the pending departure of two executives.

Sibanye is feeling the negative effects of a stronger rand, and has made a larger provision for the Stillwater deal.

Very Twitty

The lighter side of the web

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
POINT OF ORDER: What does our history tell you, ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Take the whip to other bodies
Opinion / Editorials
3.
MARK KEOHANE: Powell’s Blitzboks, Joost and poor ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
News alert: mining indaba is not all about you, SA
Opinion
5.
MARK CUTIFANI: Why South Africa needs to reignite ...
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.