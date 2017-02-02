Opinion / Columnists

BYTES FROM THE DIGITAL WORLD

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: State capture symbol Brian Molefe must not be an MP

Sassa looks more and more likely to extend CPS contract to distribute social grants, and JSE listing for Curro surprises

02 February 2017 - 14:38 PM Wilson Johwa
Brian Molefe. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Brian Molefe. Picture: BUSINESS DAY

Stories of Note

Bytes from the digital world

Qedani Mahlangu has packed up and gone. It is now up to Gauteng premier David Makhura to provide the answers.

Chicken importers want Parliament to institute an inquiry into the state of the local industry.

Chances are that social security agency Sassa will extend Cash Paymaster Services’s (CPS’s) contract to distribute social grants. But the agency says the Treasury supports an alternative to extending the agreement with CPS.

In My Opinion

Matters of debate

In hiring top prosecutor Gerrie Nel, Afriforum is seeking to move beyond a narrow focus, but this could open Nel to the criticism that there is an ethnic or racial taint to his actions.

There is nothing to celebrate in Brian Molefe’s deployment to Parliament.

Peter Bruce suggests that Sipho Pityana’s Save SA campaign and the ANC veterans working with the ANC to reform it, need to come together.

Finding Alpha

The long and the short of the markets

The JSE listing for Curro’s fledgling tertiary operations has taken many by surprise.

A new learning curve for Curro Holdings

Fast-growing private education group Curro Holdings is touted to list its fledgling tertiary education operations
Money & Investing
23 hours ago

MTN raises its shareholding in cellphone towers owner IHS to 29%.

Can it get any worse for Novus Holdings?

 

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
The Cat is after the cream in ANC race
Opinion / Columnists
2.
Cabinet reshuffle clock is ever-ticking
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: More woe for Zwane
Opinion / Editorials
4.
EDITORIAL: A big bone for a bulldog
Opinion / Editorials
5.
A woman president in SA? Sadly the top contender ...
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.