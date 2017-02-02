BYTES FROM THE DIGITAL WORLD
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: State capture symbol Brian Molefe must not be an MP
Sassa looks more and more likely to extend CPS contract to distribute social grants, and JSE listing for Curro surprises
02 February 2017 - 14:38 PM
Brian Molefe. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
Qedani Mahlangu has packed up and gone. It is now up to Gauteng premier David Makhura to provide the answers.
Chances are that social security agency Sassa will extend Cash Paymaster Services’s (CPS’s) contract to distribute social grants. But the agency says the Treasury supports an alternative to extending the agreement with CPS.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
In hiring top prosecutor Gerrie Nel, Afriforum is seeking to move beyond a narrow focus, but this could open Nel to the criticism that there is an ethnic or racial taint to his actions.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
The JSE listing for Curro’s fledgling tertiary operations has taken many by surprise.
