EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Now Sassa now wants social grants contact to be extended

And SA moves to pull out of the International Criminal Court

01 February 2017 - 14:08 PM Wilson Johwa
Qedani Mahlangu. Picture: SOWETAN

Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu quits after psychiatric patients starve to death.

The South African Social Security Agency now says it wants to extend the social grants payments contract by a year.

SA moves to pull out of the International Criminal Court, with COPE leader Mosiuoa Lekota arguing that the withdrawal would entrench impunity.

Home Affairs is due to embark on more inspections in a bid to ensure that companies are employing at least 60% South African nationals.

Meanwhile, Home Affairs has no money for the proposed Border Management Agency.

Steven Friedman says passing social media off as the voice of the people has always been a problem because only a fraction of the population use them.

Ann Crotty says the big four audit firms are among the most secretive professional bodies, yet they are the same entities we rely on to enforce transparency and accountability everywhere else.

With special dispensations for Zimbabwe and Lesotho due to come to an end at some point, the government in SA has to say what it will do about economic migrants from the region who continue to come.

Who said the proposed Steinhoff-Shoprite tie-up was going to be easy?

Impala’s noncore chrome assets could be Glencore’s gain.

There is another BEE option for banks and insurers that have lost an empowerment partner.

Picture: AFP GRAPHICS VIA TWITTER

