Opinion / Columnists

BYTES FROM THE DIGITAL WORLD

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: What is Qedani Mahlangu’s future after damning stats?

There is something terribly wrong with SA’s chicken industry, and did a succession fight lead Patricia de Lille to quit her DA position?

31 January 2017 - 14:18 PM Wilson Johwa
Qedani Mahlangu. Picture: SOWETAN
Qedani Mahlangu. Picture: SOWETAN

Stories of Note

Bytes from the digital world

Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu faces an uncertain future as a leaked report links her to 71 patient deaths.

Lobby group Save SA is planning to overshadow Jacob Zuma’s state of the nation address.

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille’s resignation as DA Western Cape leader is ascribed to a succession fight.

In My Opinion

Matters of debate

Analysts have compared US President Donald Trump’s firing of the Barack Obama-appointed US attorney-general to the 1973 "Saturday night massacre", when Richard Nixon sacked the special Watergate prosecutor, Archibald Cox, prompting the resignation of Elliot Richardson as attorney-general.

While there may be a case for a degree of tariff protection for chicken producers, there is something wrong with the industry in SA if it is so constantly in trouble and so stridently lobbying for a degree of protection that cannot possibly be in consumers’ interests.

Finding Alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Nando’s ponders London listing as it continues its global expansion.

An IPO may be on the menu at Nando’s

There is speculation that the fast-food company is considering listing, possibly in London, but the company has denied it is looking at ways to raise ...
Companies
9 hours ago

 Clover’s new plan for the pricing of milk.

Clover refines milk plan

The company plans to help milk producers pursue a 'volume-growth strategy' through new special purpose vehicle Dairy Farmers SA
Companies
12 hours ago

The price of a basic food basket has risen 16.5% in January compared with the January 2015 price, with the price of 25kg bag of maize meal rising 36%.

The poorest now pay an extra R300 for a basic food basket from a year ago

The Pacsa food basket is a barometer for the affordability of food and other essential household requirements for working-class households
Economy
23 hours ago

Statistics SA weighs consumer price inflation basket in favour of food items.

Changes to CPI give food more weight

Pay-TV, noodles, apartment living and lottery dreams have become part of South Africans’ way of life
Economy
1 day ago

Oh, Very Twitty

The lighter side of the web

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Gordhanian knots
Opinion / Editor's Note
2.
EDITORIAL: More woe for Zwane
Opinion / Editorials
3.
EDITORIAL: The fox in the hen house
Opinion / Editorials
4.
BRUCE'S LIST: Trump vs Zuma. Who crashes their ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
5.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: What is Qedani Mahlangu’s ...
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.