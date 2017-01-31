BYTES FROM THE DIGITAL WORLD
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: What is Qedani Mahlangu’s future after damning stats?
There is something terribly wrong with SA’s chicken industry, and did a succession fight lead Patricia de Lille to quit her DA position?
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu faces an uncertain future as a leaked report links her to 71 patient deaths.
Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille’s resignation as DA Western Cape leader is ascribed to a succession fight.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
Analysts have compared US President Donald Trump’s firing of the Barack Obama-appointed US attorney-general to the 1973 "Saturday night massacre", when Richard Nixon sacked the special Watergate prosecutor, Archibald Cox, prompting the resignation of Elliot Richardson as attorney-general.
While there may be a case for a degree of tariff protection for chicken producers, there is something wrong with the industry in SA if it is so constantly in trouble and so stridently lobbying for a degree of protection that cannot possibly be in consumers’ interests.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Nando’s ponders London listing as it continues its global expansion.
The price of a basic food basket has risen 16.5% in January compared with the January 2015 price, with the price of 25kg bag of maize meal rising 36%.
Oh, Very Twitty
The lighter side of the web
