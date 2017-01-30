THE FINAL WHISTLE
MARK KEOHANE: Peerless Blitzboks and world star Senatla show how 15-man code has dropped the ball
Applaud the Blitzboks, but not at the expense of an illusion they compensate for the disastrous Springboks, writes Mark Keohane
30 January 2017 - 06:14 AM
BL Premium
This article will soon be reserved for BusinessLIVE subscribers only.
For now, however, you only need to register at no cost to proceed. If you’ve already registered, simply log in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 26 26 26.