Opinion / Columnists

HALF ART

CHRIS THURMAN: Telling the truth about the world takes many forms

Mike van Graan’s new play is a finely wrought piece that challenges mimetic ‘truth’ about migrants’ lived experience, wires Chris Thurman

27 January 2017 - 06:30 AM Chris Thurman

BL Premium

This article will soon be reserved for BusinessLIVE subscribers only.

For now, however, you only need to register at no cost to proceed. If you’ve already registered, simply log in.

Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 26 26 26.